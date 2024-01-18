U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Systems Command, fire a Stinger Missile from a Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, December 13, 2023. The MADIS Mk1 and Mk2 form a complementary pair and will be the basic building block of the Low Altitude Air Defense Battalions’ ground-based air defense capability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Virginia Guffey)
By Matthew Beinart
@mbeinart22
4 hours ago
01/18/2024

The Marine Corps recently conducted its first live-fire test of a production model Marine Air Defense Integrated System, or MADIS, successfully defeating several drone targets during the demonstration.

The live fire test took place as the MADIS Inc. 1, which…

