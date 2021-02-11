U.S. Marines with Amphibious Vehicle Test Branch, Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity, drive a new Amphibious Combat Vehicle ashore during low-light surf transit testing at AVTB Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 18, 2019. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez)
BAE Systems has received a new $184 million order from the Marine Corps for 36 more Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV), the Pentagon announced Wednesday evening.
This is the Marine Corps’ second full-rate production order for ACV, with deliveries under the latest…