Airmen from the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing pose with an MQ-9 Reaper for a photo at Creech AFB, Nev. on Nov. 19, 2019. The MQ-9 and its aircrew are one of the most demanded U.S. Air Force assets due to its ability to be employed primarily against dynamic targets and secondarily as an intelligence collection asset (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Textron‘s [TXT] King Air-350 (KA-350) has been the most capable intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) asset of Iraqi Security Forces (ISF), though field reports have said that it is vulnerable to jamming, according to the latest DoD Inspector…