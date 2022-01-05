Lt. j.g. Patricia Walker executes duties as Officer of the Deck under instruction aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG-97) on June 15, 2021, while the ship was attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)
The Navy issued a Request For Information (RFI) on Jan. 3 conducting market research on autonomous navigation technologies to support Navy ships and submarines.
The technology is called Bride Decision Aid. The Navy’s notice said the main features it desires…