Lt. j.g. Patricia Walker executes duties as Officer of the Deck under instruction aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG-97) on June 15, 2021, while the ship was attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)
By Rich Abott |
1 day ago |
01/05/2022
autonomy Navy

The Navy issued a Request For Information (RFI) on Jan. 3 conducting market research on autonomous navigation technologies to support Navy ships and submarines.

The technology is called Bride Decision Aid. The Navy’s notice said the main features it desires…

