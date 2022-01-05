Department of Defense Chief Data Officer David Spirk speaks virtually to children at Mitchell Elementary in Tampa, Fl. to highlight topics including the importance of data management; artificial intelligence; science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education; and service to the nation from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Nov. 16, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
By Matthew Beinart |
1 day ago |
01/05/2022

The Pentagon’s lead data official said Wednesday the department’s newly created chief digital and artificial intelligence officer (CDAO) role will help “knock down some bureaucratic walls,” and cited a recent push to grow international collaboration on…

