Voyager Space on Wednesday said it has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Space Micro, a deal that adds capabilities in satellite communications, digital systems, and electro-optics sensors while providing operational support to Space Micro.

Terms of the deal, which was first announced last November, were not disclosed.

“As we look at a continuously developing and evolving satellite market, Voyager makes a perfect partner to support our technology capabilities and business operations,” David Strobel, co-founder and chairman of Space Micro, said in a statement.

Space Micro provides laser communications terminals, software defined radios, amplifiers, image processing computers, ProtonX boxes, cameras, star trackers, sun sensors, GPS receivers and other products to a number of government and industry customers. Voyager provides the Bishop airlock used on the International Space Station, commercial satellite deployment from the Space Station, services for rocket launches, and in-space resource utilization technologies.