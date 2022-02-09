Also In This Issue:

The State Department approved a potential $70 million Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rocket pods to Jordan.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of this sale on Feb. 8.

Jordan’s requested sale includes 114 GMLRS Unitary High Explosive (HE) Tri-Mode Fuze (GMLRS-U) (M31) Rockets, 114 Reduced Range Practice Rockets (RRPR) and associated program, technical and logistics support services.

The primary contractor will be Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] missile and fire control business unit.

DSCA said these rockets “will provide Jordan with a long-range precision artillery support capability that will significantly improve U.S.-Jordan interoperability and provide for the defense of vital installations.”

The agency also said the sale will improve Jordan’s ability to meet current and future threats on its borders “and provide greater security for its economic infrastructure.”