FORT MCCOY, Wis. – A heavy expanded mobility tactical truck (HEMTT) prepares to recover another vehicle that has been immobilized by a mock improvised explosive device during a combat support training exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 21, 2016. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Clinton Massey, 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment)
Oshkosh Defense [OSK] announced Monday it has received a three-year, $146.8 million contract extension to continue delivering new and recapitalized trucks for the Army’s heavy tactical vehicles fleet.
The latest deal covers 353 Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicle…