Lt. Col William Sanders, the commander of the 4th Space Control Squadron, receives the Counter Communications System Block 10.2 from Lt. Col. Stephen Brogan, combat systems branch materiel leader at the Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles AFB, Calif., on March 12 last year at Peterson AFB, Colo. Once handed over, the B10.2 became the first offensive weapon system assigned to the U.S. Space Force (U.S. Space Force Photo)
The U.S. Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) at Los Angeles AFB, Calif. has released a request for proposals (RFP) for competitive bids to build 26 Meadowlands Counter Communications Systems (CCS).
Proposals are due by May 19.
On March 9 last…