FORT MCCOY, Wis. – A heavy expanded mobility tactical truck (HEMTT) prepares to recover another vehicle that has been immobilized by a mock improvised explosive device during a combat support training exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 21, 2016. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Clinton Massey, 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment)
Oshkosh Defense [OSK] has received $346.4 million in orders from the Army to recapitalize vehicles in the Army and Army Reserves’ heavy tactical vehicle fleets.
The deals, announced Friday evening, include modernizing Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks…