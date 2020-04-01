Airmen assigned to the 56th Medical Group conduct a COVID-19 test March 23, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. To minimize the spread of COVID-19, the 56th MDG is utilizing drive-thru services to conduct tests. The 56th MDG is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and working closely with Arizona health officials to decrease the impact of COVID-19 at Luke AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Cook)
By Vivienne Machi |
20 hours ago |
04/01/2020

The Air Force’s top officer has ordered the service’s major command commanders to focus their attention on essential missions and tasks as the United States braces for additional travel restrictions and other efforts meant to curb the COVID-19 pandemic from…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.