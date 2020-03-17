The F-35, A-10 and F-22 Demo Teams perform a Heritage Flight formation with an F-86 Sabre during Thunder and Lighting Over Arizona at Davis-Monthan AFB, March 23, 2019. The F-35 Demo Team pilot Capt. Andrew "Dojo" Olson flew from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., to participate in the formation. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Alexander Cook)
By Vivienne Machi |
2 hours ago |
03/17/2020
Also In This Issue:

Lawmakers are demanding answers from the Air Force after the fiscal year 2021 budget request included plans to retire dozens of A-10 attack aircraft.

The service’s request stated that 44 of its “least-capable” Warthogs would be retired next fiscal year,…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.