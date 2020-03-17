The F-35, A-10 and F-22 Demo Teams perform a Heritage Flight formation with an F-86 Sabre during Thunder and Lighting Over Arizona at Davis-Monthan AFB, March 23, 2019. The F-35 Demo Team pilot Capt. Andrew "Dojo" Olson flew from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., to participate in the formation. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Alexander Cook)
Lawmakers are demanding answers from the Air Force after the fiscal year 2021 budget request included plans to retire dozens of A-10 attack aircraft.
The service’s request stated that 44 of its “least-capable” Warthogs would be retired next fiscal year,…