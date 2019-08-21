Lt. Col. Ryan Richardson, 514th Flight Test Squadron commander and A-10 test pilot, rolls out after landing following a functional check flight on an A-10 Thunderbolt II, tail no. 80-0252, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, July 25, 2019. The aircraft is from the Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, home of the 23d Wing Flying Tigers, a unit that traces its heritage back to the Flying Tigers of WWII that painted sharks teeth on the nose of the P-40 Warhawk fighter planes they flew. The aircraft was the last of 173 A-10s to receive new wings under the Enhanced Wing Assembly program to extend the flying service life of the fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alex R. Lloyd)
The Air Force has awarded Boeing [BA] a contract worth up to $999 million to re-wing over 100 A-10 ground attack aircraft, per an Aug. 21 announcement.
The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract provides for up to 112 new A-10 wing assemblies and up…