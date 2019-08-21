Photo Credit: PEO Soldier
In line with the Army's focus on the tactical network, PEO Soldier has advanced development on the Nett Warrior system. Most recently, PEO Soldier has included a Samsung Galaxy Note II smart phone as the chest-mounted "end-user device" that serves as the centerpiece of the system. Nett Warrior gives Soldiers from team leader upwards situational awareness on the battlefield.
The Army is looking to build a new technology architecture that will allow soldiers to function as “integrated weapons platform,” with plans to start soliciting industry applications solutions in January and deliver an initial baseline version of the system…