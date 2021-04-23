Photo Credit: PEO Soldier
In line with the Army's focus on the tactical network, PEO Soldier has advanced development on the Nett Warrior system. Most recently, PEO Soldier has included a Samsung Galaxy Note II smart phone as the chest-mounted "end-user device" that serves as the centerpiece of the system. Nett Warrior gives Soldiers from team leader upwards situational awareness on the battlefield.
The Army is currently working through the preliminary design review for its second tactical network modernization capability drop, CAPSET 23, with plans to begin procuring technologies in mid-2022, as the service continues fielding the initial CAPSET 21 systems…