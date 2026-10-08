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Anduril Partners With Gecko Robotics For Arsenal-2 Shipyard Testing

Rich Abott By
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Anduril Partners With Gecko Robotics For Arsenal-2 Shipyard Testing
Gecko Robotis and Anduril Industries banner image of robotic manufacturing and inspection technology. (Image: Gecko Robotics)

Gecko Robotics on Thursday announced it is partnering with Anduril Industries to use its robotics and AI-driven inspection software to aid the new Arsenal-2 shipyard in Baltimore County, Md., that is geared around building submarine parts. The company plans to deploy its robotics, inspection technology, AI-powered software and automated quality assurance software to perform non-destructive testing (NDT) on new submarine components Anduril plans to produce at Arsenal-2. Gecko is starting with deployments to Anduril’s site in Orange County, Calif., where…

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