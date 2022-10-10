The Honorable Christine Wormuth, United States Secretary of the Army, visits Fort Bragg, N.C., July 19, 2021. During her visit, the 82nd Airborne Division showcased various new technology the U.S. Army will utilize in the future, including the Infantry Squad Vehicle, the Variable Height Antenna, and the Integrated Visual Augmentation System. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Jacob Ward).
After recently installing a new leader and on the heels of the Army’s rollout of its doctrine for future multi-domain operations, Secretary Christine Wormuth said Monday she sees ‘plenty of work ahead’ for Futures Command beyond the its work helping develop…