An Extended Range / Multipurpose (ER/MP) Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), returns from functional testing during Project Convergence 20, at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, September 15, 2020. The ER/MP AUS autonomous weapons systems have the capacity to carry multiple payloads while delivering precise attacks against eneny forces, potentially preventing the necessity of ground force prescence. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jovian Siders, 92nd Combat Camera Company.)
The Army’s annual experimentation campaign that examines various systems for how they could contribute to the joint fight in the coming years has added a new feature this year to better enable large and small companies to have their technologies assessed, Army…