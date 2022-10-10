An Extended Range / Multipurpose (ER/MP) Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), returns from functional testing during Project Convergence 20, at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, September 15, 2020. The ER/MP AUS autonomous weapons systems have the capacity to carry multiple payloads while delivering precise attacks against eneny forces, potentially preventing the necessity of ground force prescence. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jovian Siders, 92nd Combat Camera Company.)
By Cal Biesecker |
19 hours ago |
10/10/2022
highlights

The Army’s annual experimentation campaign that examines various systems for how they could contribute to the joint fight in the coming years has added a new feature this year to better enable large and small companies to have their technologies assessed, Army…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.