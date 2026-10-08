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USAF Expects TACMOR Radar Contract Award In FY 2027

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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USAF Expects TACMOR Radar Contract Award In FY 2027
Pictured is a July 28, 2021 photo of Air Force Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, now the service's chief of staff but then the head of Pacific Air Forces, Republic of Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr., then U.S. Ambassador of Palau John Hennessey-Niland, and Brian Woo, then PACAF's foreign advisor, at Roman Tmetuchle International Airport in Palau.

The U.S. Air Force may award a contract for the development and construction of the Tactical Multi-Mission Over-the-Horizon Radar (TACMOR) on the Pacific island of Palau by next October. The service's fiscal 2027 budget notes the expected fiscal 2027 award. In addition, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's strategic sensors branch said in a business notice on Thursday that the branch is "conducting market research to identify qualified systems integrators capable of designing, developing, producing, installing, operating, and sustaining…

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