A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle displays its overall capabilities during a live demonstration at the School of Infantry West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 27, 2019. The JLTV consists of multiple platforms capable of completing a variety of missions while providing increased protection and mobility for personnel across the Marine Corps. (Official Marine Corps video by Sgt. Timothy R. Smithers/Released)
The State Department has approved a potential $104 million deal with Romania to purchase 95 additional Heavy Guns Carrier Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV).
The new deal builds on a previous $43.73 million foreign military sale request from Romania for 34…