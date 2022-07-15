U.S. Marines with 5th Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment set up an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in front of an AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar with Marine Air Control Group (MACG) 18 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 13, 2022, in support of Valiant Shield 2022. (Photo: U.S. Marine Corps by Cpl. Tyler Harmon)
By Matthew Beinart |
1 day ago |
07/15/2022

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $500 million sale of six M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers to Estonia as well as a $950 million deal with Norway for AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM). 

The…

