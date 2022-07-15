U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Charlie Fleek, the 173rd Fighter Wing dedicated crew chief for F-15C aircraft number 78511, watches his aircraft taxi away from its parking place for the last time as it leaves from Kingsley Field, in Klamath Falls, Ore. for its final resting place, the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, often called “The Boneyard” at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., on March 28 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The House version of the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization bill requires the U.S. Air Force to divulge its plans for the fleet of Boeing [BA] F-15 fighters before retiring any more F-15Cs/Ds.
The proposal came in an amendment by Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.),…