Cmdr. Sam Gray, U.S. Navy NavalX member (left), Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development & Acquisition (RDA) James Geurts (center), and Capt. Jon Margolick, U.S. Marine Corps NavalX member (right) announced NavalX is starting five regional tech bridges at the original NavalX office in Alexandria, Va. on Sept. 3. (Photo: Richard Abott, Defense Daily)
Navy officials have been able to use the NavalX Tech Bridges to help produce equipment to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and explained both initial successes and how they measure success going forward.
During a May 1 announcement that the Navy was adding six…