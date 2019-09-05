Cmdr. Sam Gray, U.S. Navy NavalX member (left), Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development & Acquisition (RDA) James Geurts (center), and Capt. Jon Margolick, U.S. Marine Corps NavalX member (right) announced NavalX is starting five regional tech bridges at the original NavalX office in Alexandria, Va. on Sept. 3. (Photo: Richard Abott, Defense Daily)
The Naval Expeditions (NavalX) office is starting five regional “tech bridges” to further encourage collaboration and connections between different Navy and private sector groups, the service said Tuesday.
The Navy said these tech bridges aim to “connect,…