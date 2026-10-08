Navy Awards Shield AI $150 Million To Help Ready X-BAT For Production

The Navy has awarded Shield AI a $150 million modification to an existing Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) to help the company continue to progress its X-BAT autonomously-piloted vertical takeoff and landing jet aircraft toward production, the company said on Thursday. Shield AI said it is matching the Navy’s award with its own capital. The company has not disclosed when the original OTA was awarded or its value. X-BAT is expected to begin flight-testing later this year. Shield said between it…