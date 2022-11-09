NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 17, 2019) Capt. John J. Cummings, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer, right, and Lt. Cmdr. Chabonnie Alexander, Ford's ordnance handling officer, left, brief Rep. Elaine Luria, vice chair, House Armed Services Committee-Seapower subcommittee, during a demonstration of Ford's advanced weapons elevators. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Melvin/ Released)
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), a strong proponent of increased defense spending and growing the size of the Naval fleet, lost her reelection bid on Tuesday evening to Republican candidate and fellow Navy veteran Jen Kiggans.
Luria’s defeat was one of…