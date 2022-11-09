NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 17, 2019) Capt. John J. Cummings, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer, right, and Lt. Cmdr. Chabonnie Alexander, Ford's ordnance handling officer, left, brief Rep. Elaine Luria, vice chair, House Armed Services Committee-Seapower subcommittee, during a demonstration of Ford's advanced weapons elevators. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Melvin/ Released)
By Matthew Beinart |
13 hours ago |
11/09/2022

Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), a strong proponent of increased defense spending and growing the size of the Naval fleet, lost her reelection bid on Tuesday evening to Republican candidate and fellow Navy veteran Jen Kiggans.

Luria’s defeat was one of…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.