A day after Americans went to the polls in the 2022 mid-term elections, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly said there haven’t been any indications that voting systems were compromised.

“We have seen no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was any way compromised in any race in the country,” Easterly said Wednesday in a statement. “Right now, election officials are tabulating votes, reviewing procedures, and testing and auditing equipment as part of the rigorous post-Election Day process that goes into finalizing and certifying the results.”

Easterly highlighted that it will take “days or weeks” of “rigorous procedures” to conclude the various post-election work.

On Election Day, there were instances of some snafus but nothing related to cybersecurity breaches. In Arizona’s Maricopa County, some vote tabulation equipment malfunctioned and in Mississippi some public-facing election information websites were hit by a distributed denial of service attack. Neither incident impacted vote counting.