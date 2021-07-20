Aviation Boatswain's Mate Launch/Recovery (Equipment) 1st Class Jeremy Stoecklein, assigned to the Pre-commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), explains the layout and functionality of Ford's flight deck to Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut, right, during a scheduled visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patrick Grieco/Released)
By Matthew Beinart |
6 hours ago |
07/20/2021

The leaders of the House Armed Services Seapower Subcommittee on Tuesday criticized the Navy’s latest 30-year shipbuilding plan over its lack of specifics and for downplaying Congress’ previous requirement to pursue a 355-ship fleet. 

Rep. Joe Courtney…

