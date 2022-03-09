The Honorable Christine Wormuth, United States Secretary of the Army, visits Fort Bragg, N.C., July 19, 2021. During her visit, the 82nd Airborne Division showcased various new technology the U.S. Army will utilize in the future, including the Infantry Squad Vehicle, the Variable Height Antenna, and the Integrated Visual Augmentation System. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Jacob Ward).
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said Wednesday the upcoming fiscal year 2023 budget request will include “a lot of continuity” in funding for future maneuver platforms, with the service preparing for major investments in the coming years as new helicopters…