The Honorable Christine Wormuth, United States Secretary of the Army, visits Fort Bragg, N.C., July 19, 2021. During her visit, the 82nd Airborne Division showcased various new technology the U.S. Army will utilize in the future, including the Infantry Squad Vehicle, the Variable Height Antenna, and the Integrated Visual Augmentation System. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Jacob Ward).
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth told lawmakers on Tuesday it will likely take more than a year to replenish stockpiles of munitions such as Javelin missiles that have been sent to Ukraine to aid in its fight against Russia’s ongoing invasion.
Wormuth told…