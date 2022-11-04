The Honorable Douglas R. Bush, assistant secretary of the army for acquisition, logistics and technology, receives a briefing of current V Corps operations at Victory Corps Forward, from U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris assigned to V Corps, during a visit to Camp Kościuszko, Poland, Sep. 8, 2022. Photo by Spc. Dean Johnson, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
The Army’s top acquisition official said lastThursday he “fully expects” the service’s future Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) will be a hybrid-electric powered platform.
Doug Bush, the Army’s under secretary for acquisition, logistics and…