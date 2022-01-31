Soldiers with I Corps, receive hands-on radio communication training during a field exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 21. This training was provided to give the Soldiers the opportunity to learn how to work and be proficient with the different types of radio communication systems. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sinthia Rosario, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
By Matthew Beinart |
1 day ago |
01/31/2022

The Army said Monday it has selected four firms for a new cohort focused on developing ideas for lightweight equipment that can provide high power generation for dismounted soldiers.

Each company will receive $100,000 to work on their concepts over an eight-week…

