An Area-I Air-Launched, Tube-Integrated, Unmanned System, or ALTIUS, is launched from a UH-60 Black Hawk at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., March 4 where the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center led a demonstration that highlighted the forward air launch of the ALTIUS. (Courtesy photo provided by Yuma Proving Ground)
The Army has awarded 10 deals totaling $29.8 million to a group of companies to develop Air Launched Effects (ALE) for its future helicopter fleet, the service announced Tuesday.
The vendors are split between working on air vehicles, mission systems and payloads,…