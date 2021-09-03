Army Futures Command's Future Vertical Lift cross-functional team, in conjuction with The U.S. Army Program Executive Office - Aviation, Aviation Capabilities Development and Integration Directorate, and the Manuever Battle Lab, conducted flight tests and manuevers on February 25-26, 2021 at Leyte West Airfield, Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army Photo by Mr. Luke J. Allen)
The Army on Friday released its request for white papers to industry kickstarting the competitive prototyping effort for its Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (FTUAS) program, with plans to field an initial capability in fiscal year 2023.
“The solicitation…