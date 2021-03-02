Army Futures Command's Future Vertical Lift cross-functional team, in conjuction with The U.S. Army Program Executive Office - Aviation, Aviation Capabilities Development and Integration Directorate, and the Manuever Battle Lab, conducted flight tests and manuevers on February 25-26, 2021 at Leyte West Airfield, Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army Photo by Mr. Luke J. Allen)
Army officials said Tuesday they were impressed by the results of the ‘‘rodeo’ event to assess Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (FTUAS) offerings, building confidence as the service gets set to formalize requirements in the coming weeks for the Shadow…