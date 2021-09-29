First Lt. Thomas J. Allen assigned to “Spartan Brigade,” 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, shows a fellow leader the new features of one concept of employment for the Army’s high-profile network communication pilot effort known as ABCT On-the-Move, or OTM, during a distinguished visitors day at the General Dynamics facility in Taunton, Massachusetts, Sept. 21, 2021. During the demonstration, General Dynamics Mission Systems displayed three different concepts of employment that the Spartan Brigade will assess during the Army’s pilot late winter in 2022 at Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Walker, PM Tactical Network, PEO C3T)
TAUNTON, Mass. — The Army will run a pilot program early next year to inform requirements for bringing new on-the-move (OTM) communications transport capacity to its armored brigade combat teams (ABCT), a key component for the service’s third network modernization…