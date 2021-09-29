First Lt. Thomas J. Allen assigned to “Spartan Brigade,” 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, shows a fellow leader the new features of one concept of employment for the Army’s high-profile network communication pilot effort known as ABCT On-the-Move, or OTM, during a distinguished visitors day at the General Dynamics facility in Taunton, Massachusetts, Sept. 21, 2021. During the demonstration, General Dynamics Mission Systems displayed three different concepts of employment that the Spartan Brigade will assess during the Army’s pilot late winter in 2022 at Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Walker, PM Tactical Network, PEO C3T)
By Matthew Beinart |
10 hours ago |
09/29/2021
highlights

TAUNTON, Mass. — The Army will run a pilot program early next year to inform requirements for bringing new on-the-move (OTM) communications transport capacity to its armored brigade combat teams (ABCT), a key component for the service’s third network modernization…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.