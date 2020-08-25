Coast Guardsmen secure communications equipment to a line to bring it aboard USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) in the Gulf of Mexico last December 16. The Navy used that equipment during the first demonstration of the Advanced Battle Management System, Operators across the Air Force, Army, Navy and industry tested multiple real-time data sharing tools and technology in a homeland defense-based scenario enacted by U.S. Northern Command and enabled by Air Force senior leaders at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
14 hours ago |
08/25/2020
Also In This Issue:

The upcoming test of the U.S. Air Force Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) in the next few weeks is to feature all the military services and dozens of platforms, as the Air Force moves toward fielding rapidly upgradable systems and clean sheet designs featuring…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.