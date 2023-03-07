Shown is the Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie. Late last year, the 40th Flight Test Squadron at Eglin AFB, Fla., took possession of the first of two government-owned XQ-58As. The aircraft is a low-cost, high-performance uncrewed air vehicle that is rocket-launched off a rail system and is controlled from a ground station or airborne fighter by an onboard computer system that is capable of determining the best flight path and throttle settings to comply with commands, the U.S. Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
17 hours ago |
03/07/2023
highlights

The upcoming U.S. Air Force fiscal 2024 budget request is to include about a dozen new start programs that will require congressional authorization, and Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters on March 7 at the Air & Space Forces Association conference…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.