Shown is the Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie. Late last year, the 40th Flight Test Squadron at Eglin AFB, Fla., took possession of the first of two government-owned XQ-58As. The aircraft is a low-cost, high-performance uncrewed air vehicle that is rocket-launched off a rail system and is controlled from a ground station or airborne fighter by an onboard computer system that is capable of determining the best flight path and throttle settings to comply with commands, the U.S. Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)
The upcoming U.S. Air Force fiscal 2024 budget request is to include about a dozen new start programs that will require congressional authorization, and Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters on March 7 at the Air & Space Forces Association conference…