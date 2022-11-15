U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, is greeted by Air Force Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, Air Force Warfare Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Gene Jameson, the center's command chief, upon Kendall’s arrival at Nellis AFB, Nev. on July 28 for the culmination of the Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 exercise. Kendall also toured Nellis, including the Virtual Test and Training Center there, the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Increasing fighter capacity through such programs as Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), the rapid fielding of the Boeing [BA] E-7 Wedgetail AWACS replacement, and incorporating regular virtual test and training against high-end adversaries are among the top priorities…