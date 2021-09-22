The U.S. Air Force is planning to hold palletized munition flight tests this December, as the service continues to look into long-range, conventional cruise missile strike options to limit the risk to U.S. aircraft in a “high-end fight.”

“For Rapid Dragon, I am tracking very closely what we’re doing,” Air Force Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr., the commander of Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), told reporters on Sept. 21 at the Air Force Association Air, Space & Cyber conference. “We’ve demonstrated the ability to pass new coordinates for those weapons…with beyond line of sight data links to feed that. We’ve safely separated that out. We’re on track to do a live demo in December to show we can do the palletized munition. It is interesting for me that we’re moving out in this area, and I’m happy the way that we are moving out in this area.”

“The ability to retarget missiles while the aircraft is airborne provides combatant commanders the flexibility to respond to changes in a dynamic operational environment,” Lockheed Martin said on Sept. 21. “SPDE and Lockheed Martin are conducting additional tests in coming months, culminating in an MC‑130J airdrop of a real JASSM-ER under powered flight by the end of 2021.”

Scott Callaway, the director of advanced strike programs for Lockheed Martin, said in a statement that the tests thus far “are a big step toward showing the feasibility of the palletized munitions concept and the ability of mobility aircraft to augment the strike capacity of tactical fighters and strategic bombers.”

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) established SPDE in May 2016 to help speed the fielding of future, multi-domain capabilities.