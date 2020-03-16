Two UH-60 Blackhawks assigned to U.S. Army Europes 12th Combat Aviation Brigade prepare to load Soldiers from USAREURs 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) as they conducted a Mission Rehearsal Exercise, or Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center here, March 28. The training event was the first CALFX of this magnitude in several years with combined U.S. Air Force aviation F-16 assets from Aviano, Italy, along with several different infantry components from around USAREUR. The event is designed to help the brigades Sky Soldiers prepare for their upcoming deployment in support of operation enduring freedom by simulating the environment and events they are likely to encounter while deployed and to develop combat skills, counterinsurgency tactics and multinational partnerships. The exercise was to compel the 12th CAB Soldiers and pilots to pass through some of the same phases they will experience during their deployment. Also undertaking combined missions, to the eventual transfer of responsibility for their mission to Afghan forces. (Photos by SPC. Glenn M. Anderson, USAREUR Public Affairs)