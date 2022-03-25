A U.S. Army Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) with 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, during the Puma 2 Exercise as a part of Saber Strike 18 with Battle Group Poland at Wyreby, Poland on June 7, 2018. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hubert D. Delany III /22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
The Army has selected Thales and L3Harris Technologies [LHX] to compete for order to modernize Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) radios “to align with the National Security Agency crypto modernization requirements” under a potential…