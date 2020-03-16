The Lockheed Martin Board of Directors has elected James D. Taiclet, 59, as president and CEO, effective June 15. Taiclet is an experienced leader with nearly two decades of serving as a CEO for a large, international publicly traded company. He has been a director on the Lockheed Martin board since January 2018.
By Cal Biesecker |
4 hours ago |
03/16/2020
highlights

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Monday said that Marillyn Hewson on June 15 will retire as president and CEO of the nation’s largest defense contractor and be succeeded by James Taiclet, the current president and CEO of American Tower Corp. [AMT], a global provider…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.