The Lockheed Martin Board of Directors has elected James D. Taiclet, 59, as president and CEO, effective June 15. Taiclet is an experienced leader with nearly two decades of serving as a CEO for a large, international publicly traded company. He has been a director on the Lockheed Martin board since January 2018.
Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Monday said that Marillyn Hewson on June 15 will retire as president and CEO of the nation’s largest defense contractor and be succeeded by James Taiclet, the current president and CEO of American Tower Corp. [AMT], a global provider…