Army Picks Four Firms To Demo Offerings For Expanded IFPC Inc. 2 Second Interceptor Effort

The Army has picked four companies to demonstrate offerings that could serve as a second interceptor for the Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IFPC) Inc. 2 defeat system, officially opening up the initiative beyond current competitors Lockheed Martin [LMT] and Boeing [BA]. Following a pitch session at the Association of the U.S. Army’s (AUSA) annual conference last week, the Army selected Furientis, Singularity Defense Corporation, Wardstone and Zone 5 Technologies for the xTech|Disrupt Fires initiative and awarded each company $1 million…