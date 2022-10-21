An MH-60S Seahawk and MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, conduct concurrent flight operations as a manned-unmanned team (MUM-T) while embarked on the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS-6) while operating in the South China Sea on May 19, 2022. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Lt. j.g. Alexandra Green)
The USS Jackson (LCS-6) Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship conducted over two dozen flight hours with the MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle during a recent deployment in the Western Pacific region, including significant manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T).
