An AH-1Z Viper (top) with Marine Operational and Test Evaluation Squadron 1 (VMX-1), and an MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 (HSC-23), conduct Strike Coordination and Reconnaissance Training near El Centro, Calif. on March 10, 2022. (Photo: U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Jade Venegas)
The Navy and Marine Corps recently conducted a new manned-unmanned teaming exercise to demonstrate how a different combination of helicopters could be used in a potential littoral environment, the service said Tuesday.
In the exercise Marine Operational Test…