Sailors and civilian mariners launch a Wave Glider Unmanned Surface Vehicle from the fantail of expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) in the Caribbean Sea as a part of the UNITAS U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Unmanned Integration Campaign. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Foy)
The Navy and Military Sealift Command launched a Wave Glider unmanned surface vehicle (USV) from an expeditionary fast transport ship ahead of a large multinational maritime exercise in Central and South America.
Sailors, civilian mariners and contractors launched…