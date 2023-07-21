Sailors and civilian mariners launch a Wave Glider Unmanned Surface Vehicle from the fantail of expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) in the Caribbean Sea as a part of the UNITAS U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Unmanned Integration Campaign. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Foy)
The U.S. Fourth Fleet intends to continue using unmanned systems in exercises not to just test them out, but figure out how to fully operationalize them in action, according to the commander.
In April, Secretary Carlos Del Toro and Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of…