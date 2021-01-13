Airmen from the 4th Space Control Squadron take a picture in front of the Counter Communications System Block 10.2 on March 12 last year at Peterson AFB, Colo. The 4th SPCS received the B10.2 from the Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles AFB, Calif. The B10.2 is a transportable space electronic warfare system that reversibly denies adversary satellite communications. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
17 hours ago |
01/13/2021
Also In This Issue:

U.S. Space Force Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David “DT” Thompson told an Association of Old Crows virtual event on Jan. 13 that the Space Force is looking for personnel skilled in several areas, including satellite command and control, launch,…

