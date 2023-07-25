Maj. Gen. Steve Whitney, Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, head of Space Systems Command, Joy White, Space Systems Command, executive director, Col. Richard Knisely, senior materiel leader for the Space Force's Commercial Satellite Communications Office (CSCO), Col. Janelle Jackson of the Air Force Research Laboratory and John Forte, CEO and president of the Virginia Tech Applied Research Corporation cut the ribbon for the Space Force's Commercial Space Marketplace for Innovation and Collaboration (COSMIC) office in Chantilly, Va. on June 6 (Department of the Air Force Photo)
Under a Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite-Based Services program that may be worth $900 million, the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) have awarded 16 companies five-year contracts…